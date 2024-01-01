Menu
42,220 KM

PREMIUM PLUS

11934890

Location

Used
42,220KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG0LR260017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-747
  • Mileage 42,220 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with Premium Package, Including NAV, Heated Group, Power Door and Window Group. Only 42,220 km. Suitable to be converted to Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry.

Clean Carfax, Personal Use, No Accidents.

Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-453-XXXX

519-453-0480

1-800-561-9621
