2020 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10044672

10044672 Stock #: S103950

S103950 VIN: 5N1AT2MT0LC815695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.