2020 Nissan Rogue

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SE-Apple Play-Blind Spot-Heated Wheel & Seats-Came

2020 Nissan Rogue

SE-Apple Play-Blind Spot-Heated Wheel & Seats-Came

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044672
  • Stock #: S103950
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT0LC815695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition - Apple Play - Heated Seats & Wheel - Finished in Gun Metalic.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $28,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $100 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

32,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Tires, Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

 

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> New Tires

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers, Out of town customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

