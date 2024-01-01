Menu
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Sonata or just a Hyundai Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Sonatas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SONATA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SONATA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Sonata
* Finished in Grey, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2023 Hyundai Sonata

40,702 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Sonata

SE

2023 Hyundai Sonata

SE

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,702KM

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5623
  • Mileage 40,702 KM

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Sonata or just a Hyundai Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Sonatas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SONATA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SONATA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Sonata
* Finished in Grey, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
VEHICLES

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2023 Hyundai Sonata