$28,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte
EX
2023 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,160KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5634
- Mileage 66,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Kia Forte or just a Kia Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Kia Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Kia Fortes or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW KIA FORTE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW KIA FORTE INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including SUNROOF NO ACCIDENTS and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Kia Forte
* Finished in Black, makes this Kia look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2023 Kia Forte