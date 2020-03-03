Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Reset filters

Within
KM
Include:
wheel drive

New and Used Hyundai Tucson for Sale in London, ON

Showing 1-50 of 99
Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson AWD/2.4L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 Hyundai Tucson

AWD/2.4L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale Price
$7,290
+ tax & lic
181,000KM
Brown
A & S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 1.6 - Well Equipped, Heated Front & Rear S for sale in London, ON

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited 1.6 - Well Equipped, Heated Front & Rear S
$21,988
+ tax & lic
131,041KM
Blue
Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

London, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE * AWD * Turbo * Leather interior * Panoramic sunroof * Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor/Rear Collision Warning/Back-Up Camera * for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE * AWD * Turbo * Leather interior * Panoramic sunroof * Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor/Rear Collision Warning/Back-Up Camera *
$18,995
+ tax & lic
102,745KM
Black
Garston Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2009 Hyundai Tucson

$5,900
+ tax & lic
152,789KM
Burgundy
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Mount Brydges, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury - Well Maintained, Well Equipped for sale in London, ON

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury - Well Maintained, Well Equipped
$20,888
+ tax & lic
99,965KM
Brown
Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

London, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred - $194 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - $194 B/W
Sale Price
$32,072
+ tax & lic
CALL
Crystal White
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson AWD * SPORT drive mode * Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) * Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot * Andr for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Hyundai Tucson

AWD * SPORT drive mode * Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) * Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot * Andr
$23,995
+ tax & lic
24,865KM
Coliseum Gray
Garston Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson PREMIUM 1.6L TURBO | TRADE IN | HTD SEATS/WHEEL - $130 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2016 Hyundai Tucson

PREMIUM 1.6L TURBO | TRADE IN | HTD SEATS/WHEEL - $130 B/W
$17,500
+ tax & lic
112,243KM
Silver
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred - $208 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - $208 B/W
$34,272
+ tax & lic
CALL
AQUA BLUE
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL | AWD | HTD SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GL | AWD | HTD SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH |
$12,888
+ tax & lic
124,478KM
Black
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ Trend - Sunroof - $216 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Trend - Sunroof - $216 B/W
$35,608
+ tax & lic
148KM
Aqua Blue Mica
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson GL! HEATED SEATS! REMOTE START! BACKUP CAM! BT! for sale in Aylmer, ON

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL! HEATED SEATS! REMOTE START! BACKUP CAM! BT!
$14,495
+ tax & lic
63,000KM
Silver
Goodwill's Used Cars

Aylmer, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 4dr AWD Sport Utility for sale in Brantford, ON

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium 4dr AWD Sport Utility
$15,011
+ tax & lic
143,622KM
Blue
Brantford Honda

Brantford, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats - $153 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats - $153 B/W
$21,998
+ tax & lic
61,793KM
ASH BLACK
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Heated Seats | Back-Up Camera | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Heated Seats | Back-Up Camera | Bluetooth
$15,249
+ tax & lic
105,000KM
Grey
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate - Navigation - Leather Seats - $255 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate - Navigation - Leather Seats - $255 B/W
$42,067
+ tax & lic
CALL
Magnetic Grey
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential - Apple CarPlay - $165 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Essential - Apple CarPlay - $165 B/W
$29,867
+ tax & lic
CALL
Crystal White
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS! CLEAN CARPROOF! HEATED LEATHER! BLUETOOTH! for sale in Aylmer, ON

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GLS! CLEAN CARPROOF! HEATED LEATHER! BLUETOOTH!
$12,495
+ tax & lic
71,000KM
Black
Goodwill's Used Cars

Aylmer, ON

Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS! LTD! CLEAN CARPROOF! HEATED LEATHER! for sale in Aylmer, ON

2010 Hyundai Tucson

GLS! LTD! CLEAN CARPROOF! HEATED LEATHER!
$9,995
+ tax & lic
200,000KM
Silver
Goodwill's Used Cars

Aylmer, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson LIMITED! NAVIGATION! for sale in Aylmer, ON

2017 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED! NAVIGATION!
$24,995
+ tax & lic
45,000KM
Burgundy
Goodwill's Used Cars

Aylmer, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE! HEATED LEATHER! APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY! for sale in Aylmer, ON

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE! HEATED LEATHER! APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY!
$22,995
+ tax & lic
56,000KM
Silver
Goodwill's Used Cars

Aylmer, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury - Leather Seats - $229 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury - Leather Seats - $229 B/W
$37,808
+ tax & lic
15KM
Aqua Blue Mica
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential - Apple CarPlay - $165 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Essential - Apple CarPlay - $165 B/W
$29,867
+ tax & lic
CALL
Magnetic Grey
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential - Apple CarPlay - $166 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Essential - Apple CarPlay - $166 B/W
$30,067
+ tax & lic
CALL
Ash Black(_tcm-try)-black
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson Downhill assist * Active ECO * Automatic/Manual Shifting * Heated front seats * Telescopic/tilt steering * Phone connect * Voice Recognition * Hands f for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Hyundai Tucson

Downhill assist * Active ECO * Automatic/Manual Shifting * Heated front seats * Telescopic/tilt steering * Phone connect * Voice Recognition * Hands f
$13,995
+ tax & lic
105,227KM
Silver
Garston Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GL
$9,795
+ tax & lic
129,000KM
White
Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

Kitchener, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Sun and Leather - $216 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun and Leather - $216 B/W
$35,588
+ tax & lic
CALL
Dusk Blue(xb3-try)-black
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium NO Accidents | AWD | Leather | Sunroof for sale in Waterloo, ON

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium NO Accidents | AWD | Leather | Sunroof
$19,792
+ tax & lic
42,000KM
Grey
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson GL || CERTIFIED || for sale in Waterloo, ON

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL || CERTIFIED ||
Sale Price
$4,799
+ tax & lic
187,000KM
Grey
Lakeshore Motors

Waterloo, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL BLUE TOOTH !! HEATED SEATS !! CRUISE !! for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL BLUE TOOTH !! HEATED SEATS !! CRUISE !!
$11,995
+ tax & lic
115,053KM
Dark Grey
Special Interest Automobiles

Cambridge, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate - Navigation - Leather Seats - $254 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate - Navigation - Leather Seats - $254 B/W
$41,867
+ tax & lic
CALL
Crystal White
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate - Leather Seats - $249 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate - Leather Seats - $249 B/W
$41,108
+ tax & lic
15KM
Gemstone Red Mica
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE | AWD | HTD LEATHER | BACKUP CAM | PANOROOF | for sale in Brantford, ON

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE | AWD | HTD LEATHER | BACKUP CAM | PANOROOF |
$17,888
+ tax & lic
90,998KM
Silver
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof - $235 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof - $235 B/W
$38,767
+ tax & lic
CALL
AQUA BLUE
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ Trend - Sunroof - $222 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Trend - Sunroof - $222 B/W
$36,567
+ tax & lic
CALL
ASH BLACK
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Listowel, ON

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred
$23,887
+ tax & lic
19,218KM
Silver
Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

Listowel, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson for sale in London, ON

2017 Hyundai Tucson

$17,245
+ tax & lic
142,850KM
Grey
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ Trend - Sunroof - $213 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Trend - Sunroof - $213 B/W
$35,138
+ tax & lic
CALL
Gemstone Red
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr I4 Auto Limited for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr I4 Auto Limited
$9,750
+ tax & lic
174,776KM
Black
Avas Automotive

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Listowel, ON

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred
$23,887
+ tax & lic
17,521KM
Red
Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

Listowel, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD w/Nav Winter Tires Leather No Accident for sale in Guelph, ON

2011 Hyundai Tucson

Limited AWD w/Nav Winter Tires Leather No Accident
$10,995
+ tax & lic
137,596KM
Black
Royal City Fine Cars

Guelph, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof - $235 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof - $235 B/W
$38,767
+ tax & lic
CALL
THYPHON SILVER(T2X-TRY)-BLACK
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential - Apple CarPlay - $161 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Essential - Apple CarPlay - $161 B/W
$29,108
+ tax & lic
15KM
Magnetic Grey Metallic
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Sun and Leather - $211 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun and Leather - $211 B/W
$34,808
+ tax & lic
15KM
Gemstone Red Mica
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate - Leather Seats - $249 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate - Leather Seats - $249 B/W
$41,108
+ tax & lic
15KM
Ash Black Mica
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Sun and Leather - $210 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun and Leather - $210 B/W
$34,608
+ tax & lic
15KM
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury - Leather Seats - $229 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury - Leather Seats - $229 B/W
$37,808
+ tax & lic
15KM
Dusk Blue Pearl
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate - Leather Seats - $249 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate - Leather Seats - $249 B/W
$41,108
+ tax & lic
15KM
Magnetic Grey Metallic
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury - Leather Seats - $229 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury - Leather Seats - $229 B/W
$37,808
+ tax & lic
15KM
Typhoon Silver Metallic
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

New 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate - Leather Seats - $249 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate - Leather Seats - $249 B/W
$41,108
+ tax & lic
15KM
Dusk Blue Pearl
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON