2015 Nissan Murano
2015 Nissan Murano
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
Used
149,953KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH8FN279341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 149,953 KM
Vehicle Description
******ONE OWNER WITH ALL SERVICE RECORDS*******
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
Rear Tow Hooks
External temperature display
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
4.67 AXLE RATIO
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Dual Tip Exhaust
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Electronic messaging assistance
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
NISSANCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
3.3 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DIAMETER 27 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
18.3 STEERING RATIO
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
0.6 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
