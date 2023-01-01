Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra

168,578 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

168,578KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9540166
  VIN: 3N1AB6AP6CL613330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

Email Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

