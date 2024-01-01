Menu
2016 Dodge Journey
178,000 KM
$9,990 + tax & licensing

No Accident, safety and 1 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years 7 PASSANGER ,AWD 4 Doors 3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL

VIN 3C4PDDFG9GT221026
Stock # 0389

HIGH VALUE OPTIONS:
drive train - all wheel
rear air conditioning
heated seats - driver and passenger
satellite radio sirius
leather
third seat
parking distance control (pdc)

EQUIPMENT:
7 PASSENGER, POWER DRIVER SEAT, ABS, POWER LOCKS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER MIRRORS, AIR BAG, POWER STEERING, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, AM/FM/CD, REAR DEFOGGER, CRUISE CONTROL, ROOF LUGGAGE RACK, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER, FOG LIGHTS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, HARD TOP, TRACTION CONTROL, KEYLESS GO

Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404

2016 Dodge Journey

178,000 KM

Details Description

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

Used
178,000KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG9GT221026

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0389
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident, safety and 1 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years

7 PASSANGER ,AWD
4 Doors
3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
drive train - all wheel
rear air conditioning
heated seats - driver and passenger
satellite radio sirius
leather
third seat
parking distance control (pdc)
Equipment
7 PASSENGER
POWER DRIVER SEAT
ABS
POWER LOCKS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER WINDOWS
AM/FM/CD
REAR DEFOGGER
CRUISE CONTROL
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
FOG LIGHTS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
HARD TOP
TRACTION CONTROL
KEYLESS GO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
2016 Dodge Journey