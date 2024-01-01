$6,490+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR R-T
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$6,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0379
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Doors
3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
White
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
drive train - all wheel
parking distance control (pdc)
heated seats - driver and passenger
satellite radio sirius
leather
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
HARD TOP
POWER WINDOWS
ABS
CARGO COVER
POWER DRIVER SEAT
REAR DEFOGGER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER LOCKS
REMOTE START
AIR BAG
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER MIRRORS
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
AIR CONDITIONING
FOG LIGHTS
POWER STEERING
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
TRACTION CONTROL
