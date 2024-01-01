Menu
No accident, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! WD 4DR Doors 3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL Fuel Type Gasoline Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain All Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color White Additional Vehicle Information Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options drive train - all wheel parking distance control (pdc) heated seats - driver and passenger satellite radio sirius leather Equipment 5 PASSENGER AM/FM/CD HARD TOP POWER WINDOWS ABS CARGO COVER POWER DRIVER SEAT REAR DEFOGGER ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CRUISE CONTROL POWER LOCKS REMOTE START AIR BAG ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER MIRRORS ROOF LUGGAGE RACK AIR CONDITIONING FOG LIGHTS POWER STEERING SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS TRACTION CONTROL

2013 Dodge Journey

130,000 KM

Details Description

$6,490

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG5DT692294

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0379
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
WD 4DR
Doors
3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
White
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
drive train - all wheel
parking distance control (pdc)
heated seats - driver and passenger
satellite radio sirius
leather
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
HARD TOP
POWER WINDOWS
ABS
CARGO COVER
POWER DRIVER SEAT
REAR DEFOGGER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER LOCKS
REMOTE START
AIR BAG
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER MIRRORS
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
AIR CONDITIONING
FOG LIGHTS
POWER STEERING
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
TRACTION CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2013 Dodge Journey