Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chrysler 300

187,010 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler 300

2017 Chrysler 300

LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAVI BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler 300

LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAVI BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10620399
  2. 10620399
  3. 10620399
  4. 10620399
  5. 10620399
  6. 10620399
  7. 10620399
  8. 10620399
  9. 10620399
  10. 10620399
  11. 10620399
  12. 10620399
  13. 10620399
  14. 10620399
  15. 10620399
  16. 10620399
  17. 10620399
  18. 10620399
  19. 10620399
  20. 10620399
  21. 10620399
  22. 10620399
  23. 10620399
  24. 10620399
  25. 10620399
  26. 10620399
  27. 10620399
  28. 10620399
  29. 10620399
  30. 10620399
  31. 10620399
  32. 10620399
  33. 10620399
  34. 10620399
  35. 10620399
  36. 10620399
  37. 10620399
  38. 10620399
  39. 10620399
  40. 10620399
  41. 10620399
  42. 10620399
  43. 10620399
  44. 10620399
  45. 10620399
  46. 10620399
Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
187,010KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10620399
  • Stock #: A2369
  • VIN: 2C3CCARG6HH571210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2369
  • Mileage 187,010 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*ENGINE STARTER*HWY KMS*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Chrysler 300 Limited V6 3.6L AWD With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles and Panoramic Sunroof. Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front/Back Leather Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O FIve-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2017 Chrysler 300 LI...
 187,010 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 191,015 KM
$14,295 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer S...
 191,370 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory