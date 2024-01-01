$23,595+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Si 6M TURBO CERTIFIED NAVI 2 CAMERAS 4 HEATED SEATS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$23,595
+ taxes & licensing
157,460KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1E51JH200072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2543
- Mileage 157,460 KM
Vehicle Description
*UP TO DATE HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Honda Civic Si 1.5L 4Cyl Turbo with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Cruise Control, Back Up & Side Turning Cameras, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Fog Lights, Sunroof, , And All The Power Options !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
