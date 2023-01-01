Menu
New and Used Hyundai for Sale in Milton, ON

Showing 1-50 of 192
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/Saddle Int for sale in Brantford, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/Saddle Int
$16,999
+ tax & lic
165,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD - HTD SEATS - REVERSE CAM for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD - HTD SEATS - REVERSE CAM
$25,888
+ tax & lic
48,000KM
Roger's Motors

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE 2.4 | Sport | Sunroof for sale in Listowel, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE 2.4 | Sport | Sunroof
$25,835
+ tax & lic
79,013KM
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Listowel, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury/AWD/NAVI/CAMERA/7PASS/LEATHER/ROOF/ALLOYS++ for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury/AWD/NAVI/CAMERA/7PASS/LEATHER/ROOF/ALLOYS++
Sale
$24,995
+ tax & lic
155,197KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Preferred | AWD | SEVEN SEATER | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Innisfil, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Preferred | AWD | SEVEN SEATER | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | BACKUP CAMERA
$31,900
+ tax & lic
89,128KM
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD, Trend Pkg, Pano Roof, Heated Seats! for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD, Trend Pkg, Pano Roof, Heated Seats!
$35,995
+ tax & lic
81,305KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe 2T/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/LOW KMS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2T/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/LOW KMS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$14,490
+ tax & lic
124,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD 2.4L/ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium AWD 2.4L/ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED
Sale
$13,990
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium AWD 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium AWD 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$13,490
+ tax & lic
179,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Urban for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Urban
$48,995
+ tax & lic
1KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL 5-Pass for sale in Scarborough, ON

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL 5-Pass
$5,495
+ tax & lic
201,000KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited AWD
Video
$19,495
+ tax & lic
126,536KM
Murrays Garage

Guelph, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4 Luxury for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4 Luxury
$14,498
+ tax & lic
192,209KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$10,990
+ tax & lic
172,873KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! for sale in North York, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
$11,990
+ tax & lic
185,641KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium for sale in Brantford, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium
$9,999
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Carplay 360 CAM Blindspot Panoramic Roof Cooled Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury Carplay 360 CAM Blindspot Panoramic Roof Cooled Seats
$35,995
+ tax & lic
32,879KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Sport AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Sport AWD
$11,495
+ tax & lic
169,970KM
Best Motors

Hamilton, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Brantford, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$25,999
+ tax & lic
121,981KM
Brant County Ford

Brantford, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sunroof, Heated seat,BKCam,Alloy wheel,Bluetooth ,Cruise Control ,Luxury for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sunroof, Heated seat,BKCam,Alloy wheel,Bluetooth ,Cruise Control ,Luxury
$16,990
+ tax & lic
90,892KM
Super Economy Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

$5,995
+ tax & lic
293,000KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Auto/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Active Eco Mode for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Auto/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Active Eco Mode
$15,495
+ tax & lic
132,365KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SOLD AS-IS WHOLESALE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

SOLD AS-IS WHOLESALE
$6,999
+ tax & lic
169,300KM
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX
$19,735
+ tax & lic
96,204KM
401 Dixie Mazda

Mississauga, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Luxury for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Luxury
$49,999
+ tax & lic
250KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$24,990
+ tax & lic
98,611KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather Seats
$33,590
+ tax & lic
55,629KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD - V6 - REMOTE START for sale in Toronto, ON

2002 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD - V6 - REMOTE START
$4,500
+ tax & lic
147,000KM
Dell Fine Cars

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package
$29,500
+ tax & lic
76,524KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T AWD SE Leather-Pano-Certified for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T AWD SE Leather-Pano-Certified
$14,987
+ tax & lic
148,628KM
UR Ride

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD for sale in Guelph, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD
Video
$8,495
+ tax & lic
208,343KM
Murrays Garage

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise
$24,890
+ tax & lic
109,535KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |
$41,835
+ tax & lic
61,067KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SPORT for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT
Video
$14,995
+ tax & lic
181,298KM
Murrays Garage

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD LUXURY | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY for sale in Waterloo, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD LUXURY | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY
$27,884
+ tax & lic
73,708KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE XL 7 PSSNGRS *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE XL 7 PSSNGRS *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$17,995
+ tax & lic
183,840KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL LUXURY 7 PASS AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

LUXURY 7 PASS AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI CAMERA
$23,990
+ tax & lic
125,788KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited AWD - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate & More!
$29,998
+ tax & lic
37,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package ESSENTIAL | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | for sale in Innisfil, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package ESSENTIAL | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL |
$28,900
+ tax & lic
75,807KM
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 2.0 w/Sun & Leather Package CERTIFIED AND READY! for sale in Hamilton, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.0 w/Sun & Leather Package CERTIFIED AND READY!
$37,995
+ tax & lic
40,044KM
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD - Heated Seats+Steering, Adaptive Cruise, Reverse Camera, CarPlay+Android & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD - Heated Seats+Steering, Adaptive Cruise, Reverse Camera, CarPlay+Android & More!
$34,998
+ tax & lic
81,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE PANORAMIC SUNROOF|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|LEATHER for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE PANORAMIC SUNROOF|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|LEATHER
$18,774
+ tax & lic
122,321KM
401 Dixie Mazda

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium AWD w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control
$21,790
+ tax & lic
118,662KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Navi, Head-Up Display, Ininity Premium Audio, Cooled Seats & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Navi, Head-Up Display, Ininity Premium Audio, Cooled Seats & More!
$32,988
+ tax & lic
68,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium CERTIFIED AND READY! for sale in Hamilton, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium CERTIFIED AND READY!
$25,995
+ tax & lic
69,734KM
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD Heated Front Seats Apple Car play for sale in Bolton, ON

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD Heated Front Seats Apple Car play
$40,987
+ tax & lic
4,172KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr GL FWD 2.7L Auto for sale in Mississauga, ON

2006 Hyundai Santa Fe

4dr GL FWD 2.7L Auto
$3,500
+ tax & lic
221,000KM
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$41,998
+ tax & lic
50KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD w/Trend Package for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package
$32,900
+ tax & lic
76,367KM
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 for sale in Welland, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4
$18,999
+ tax & lic
115,325KM
Welland Toyota

Welland, ON

