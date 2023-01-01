$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2010 Jeep Patriot
Limited No Accident Navigation Sunroof Leather Remote Start
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
187,754KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9550036
- Stock #: 11202A
- VIN: 1J4NT4GB7AD555639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,754 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
As Car and Driver says, the Patriot's mission - offering buyers a low-cost entry to the Jeep look and lifestyle - is crystal clear. This 2010 Jeep Patriot is for sale today in Mississauga.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 187,754 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Electronic roll mitigation
Multistage dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
60/40 split reclining rear seat
Alloy Wheels
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Black door handles
Solar control glass
Body-colour liftgate applique
Front fog lamps
Bright Bodyside Moulding
Body-colour fascias w/bright insert
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Bright Side Roof Rails
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
120-amp alternator
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Hill start assist
525-amp maintenance-free battery
Multi-link independent rear suspension
2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 dual VVT engine
Tilt Steering Column
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
ILLUMINATED CUP HOLDERS
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Map/Dome Reading Lamps
Passenger Assist Handles
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Carpeted floor
(4) speakers
outside temp display
Liftgate door w/fixed glass
Full-length floor console
Pwr accessory delay
Sliding Armrest
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch
active head restraints
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
6-way pwr driver seat
Front passenger fold-flat seat
Vehicle info centre
Air filtration
Fold-flat cargo floor
Sliding sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Silver interior accents
Instrumentation w/tachometer
Sunroof
air
cruise
tilt
Remote Engine Start
Bluetooth
Fixed long-mast antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription
Navigation
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
DRIVER SEAT MANUAL LUMBAR ADJUSTER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
