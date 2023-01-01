Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

905.282.9299

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

Redline Auto Sales

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

905.282.9299

  1. 9798418
  2. 9798418
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9798418
  • Stock #: N8430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Pakata Cloth
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Auto Sales

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 2,200 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Optima WE A...
 135,000 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 192,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

Call Dealer

905.282.XXXX

(click to show)

905.282.9299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory