Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=utf-8 /> <span>2015 DODGE CHALLENEGR R/T </span> <span>The Challenger R/T  omes with a </span><strong>5.7-liter HEMI V-8</strong><span> engine delivering up to 375 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. of torque. It accelerates from 0-60mph in 4.8 secs. It has 8-speed automatic transmission.</span> HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2015 Dodge Challenger

114,335 KM

Details Description Features

$31,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 11073290
  2. 11073290
  3. 11073290
Contact Seller

$31,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,335KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDZBT3FH770540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 770540
  • Mileage 114,335 KM

Vehicle Description


2015 DODGE CHALLENEGR R/T 

The Challenger R/T  omes with a 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine delivering up to 375 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. of torque. It accelerates from 0-60mph in 4.8 secs. It has 8-speed automatic transmission.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 33,581 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE 85,245 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Tech Package for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Tech Package 71,768 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,488

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Challenger