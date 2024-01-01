$27,998+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Elevation Package
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13980E
- Mileage 127,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kms Unique Black High Rise Elevation Package, 6.66 Foot Box, Aggressive Wheels And Tires, Spray-In Bed Liner & Heavy Duty Side Bars, Trailer Hitch With A Brake Contoroller & Trailer Hitch, V8 Ecotec3 Engine 4WD.
No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified )Showing Also As Proud Single Ontario Ownership Since New.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
