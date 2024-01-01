Menu
Low Kms Unique Black High Rise Elevation Package, 6.66 Foot Box, Aggressive Wheels And Tires, Spray-In Bed Liner & Heavy Duty Side Bars, Trailer Hitch With A Brake Contoroller & Trailer Hitch, V8 Ecotec3 Engine 4WD.

No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified )Showing Also As Proud Single Ontario Ownership Since New. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

127,888 KM

Details Description Features

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,888KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTV2LEC5GZ300708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13980E
  • Mileage 127,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

