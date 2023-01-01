Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

181,723 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW SLT 6.5 Foot Box

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW SLT 6.5 Foot Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

181,723KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9562306
  • Stock #: 13782H
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC3GG271491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Titanic ! Rare Spec Fully Appointed Truck, No Accidents Proud Personal Use Truck According To Car Fax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of History Report Summary Will Attached With This Add Pictures.

Outstanding Shape And Condition Pear White Exterior Over Black Interior Truck, 5.3 Litre V8 - 4WD - 6.5 Foot Box With Leer Fiberglass Cab.

Fully Appointed Such As Leather Seats / Sunroof / Navigation & Back Up Camera / Touch Screen / Front Heated Individual Seats / Huge Middle & Overhead Console / 20" Wheels Srounded With Good Rubber / Front & Back Driving Assist / Box Liner / Trailer Hitch With Controler / Running Boards / Black Tinted Windows / Bi Led Lights / Etc, Hard To See Around The Condition & All Toys  This Guy Has.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

 

Pre-Owned Certified

 

   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

