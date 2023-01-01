$28,888+ tax & licensing
416-829-7525
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
CREW SLT 6.5 Foot Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,888
- Listing ID: 9562306
- Stock #: 13782H
- VIN: 3GTU2NEC3GG271491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,723 KM
Vehicle Description
Titanic ! Rare Spec Fully Appointed Truck, No Accidents Proud Personal Use Truck According To Car Fax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of History Report Summary Will Attached With This Add Pictures.
Outstanding Shape And Condition Pear White Exterior Over Black Interior Truck, 5.3 Litre V8 - 4WD - 6.5 Foot Box With Leer Fiberglass Cab.
Fully Appointed Such As Leather Seats / Sunroof / Navigation & Back Up Camera / Touch Screen / Front Heated Individual Seats / Huge Middle & Overhead Console / 20" Wheels Srounded With Good Rubber / Front & Back Driving Assist / Box Liner / Trailer Hitch With Controler / Running Boards / Black Tinted Windows / Bi Led Lights / Etc, Hard To See Around The Condition & All Toys This Guy Has.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Pre-Owned Certified
