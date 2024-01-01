Menu
Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

VIN JM1DKBC77G0116404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2016 Mazda cx-3 touring, SUV, 2.0L I4 FI DOHC 16V NF4

FWD

One owner

Present seats, 

Keyless access system

 Mp3 /Bluetooth /USB

Theft-deterrent system

Airbag 1st and 2nd row

Alloy wheels

Backup camera./touch screen

Leather steering wheel 

Heated seats  

 Victory Motors, a certified dealership by OMVIC, will proudly serve you!

If you are shopping for used, our professional sales staff and expert service technicians will make your next vehicle purchase an enjoyable experience.

The prices exclude tax, registration, admin & safety.   

Finance is available for all credit type.

Warranty: add $600.00 and get a warranty from Autogard for 12 months covering engine/transmission/differential (deduction 59/- each claim) unlimited km unlimited claims

Please feel free to call for further inquiries and a test drive or visit our website  www.victorymotors.ca, phone +1 416 452 7777 Address: 1000 Dundas st e. Mississauga, l4y 2b8

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

