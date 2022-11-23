Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

143,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9439998
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE6HU369389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HYUNDAI ACCENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

ONE OWNER

REAR CAMERA

HEATED SEATS

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls,

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

