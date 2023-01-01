Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

108,924 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | PANOROOF | AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | PANOROOF | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 9735280
  2. 9735280
  3. 9735280
  4. 9735280
  5. 9735280
  6. 9735280
  7. 9735280
  8. 9735280
  9. 9735280
  10. 9735280
  11. 9735280
  12. 9735280
  13. 9735280
  14. 9735280
  15. 9735280
  16. 9735280
  17. 9735280
  18. 9735280
  19. 9735280
  20. 9735280
  21. 9735280
  22. 9735280
Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,924KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9735280
  • Stock #: APR11161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience limitless adventure on the road with the 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE- Where Style Meets Versatility!



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Hyundais All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, blind-spot monitor, traction control, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, dual automatic climate control, steering wheel-mounted controls, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, CD player and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Volkswagen Jett...
 26,595 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla SE
 52,228 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV
 79,720 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory