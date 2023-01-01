$23,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | PANOROOF | AWD
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$23,990
- Listing ID: 9735280
- Stock #: APR11161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,924 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience limitless adventure on the road with the 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE- Where Style Meets Versatility!
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Hyundais All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, blind-spot monitor, traction control, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, dual automatic climate control, steering wheel-mounted controls, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, CD player and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
