Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><b>E400 4MATIC</b> | Sunroof+Moonroof | Leather | Dual Climate | Navigation | Ambient Lighting | Power Seats | Memory Seats | Push Start | Blind Spot | Parking Sensors | Alloys | Configurable Gauges and more <span>*CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. Terms up to 84 months are OAC. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FOURTEEN HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS ($1495). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2020 2019 2017 2016 Mercedes c43 C63 c400 e-class e450 e350 A-class Mercedes BMW 330 340 M3 5 Series 530 540 M5 Cadillac ATS Cadillac CTS Lexus IS250 IS300 IS350 RC300 RC350 Audi A4 S4 A5 S5 Acura TLX ILX Integra The special sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment.</span><br></div>

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

68,658 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4MATIC / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / NAVI / AMBIENT LIGHTING

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4MATIC / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / NAVI / AMBIENT LIGHTING

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,658KM
Used
VIN WDDZF6GB5JA458833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,658 KM

Vehicle Description

E400 4MATIC | Sunroof+Moonroof | Leather | Dual Climate | Navigation | Ambient Lighting | Power Seats | Memory Seats | Push Start | Blind Spot | Parking Sensors | Alloys | Configurable Gauges and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. Terms up to 84 months are OAC. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FOURTEEN HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS ($1495). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2020 2019 2017 2016 Mercedes c43 C63 c400 e-class e450 e350 A-class Mercedes BMW 330 340 M3 5 Series 530 540 M5 Cadillac ATS Cadillac CTS Lexus IS250 IS300 IS350 RC300 RC350 Audi A4 S4 A5 S5 Acura TLX ILX Integra The special sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Pass through rear seat
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / NAVI / AMBIENT LIGHTING for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / NAVI / AMBIENT LIGHTING 68,658 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE / FORWARD SAFETY / LANE DEPARTURE / HEATED SEATS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla LE / FORWARD SAFETY / LANE DEPARTURE / HEATED SEATS 128,498 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek CONVENIENCE AWD / LANE ASSIST / FORWARD SAFETY / ADAPTIVE CRUISE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek CONVENIENCE AWD / LANE ASSIST / FORWARD SAFETY / ADAPTIVE CRUISE 74,823 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class