$39,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E400 4MATIC / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / NAVI / AMBIENT LIGHTING
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
68,658KM
Used
VIN WDDZF6GB5JA458833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,658 KM
Vehicle Description
E400 4MATIC | Sunroof+Moonroof | Leather | Dual Climate | Navigation | Ambient Lighting | Power Seats | Memory Seats | Push Start | Blind Spot | Parking Sensors | Alloys | Configurable Gauges and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. Terms up to 84 months are OAC. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FOURTEEN HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS ($1495). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2020 2019 2017 2016 Mercedes c43 C63 c400 e-class e450 e350 A-class Mercedes BMW 330 340 M3 5 Series 530 540 M5 Cadillac ATS Cadillac CTS Lexus IS250 IS300 IS350 RC300 RC350 Audi A4 S4 A5 S5 Acura TLX ILX Integra The special sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Pass through rear seat
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
Email Autotech Emporium
Autotech Emporium
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class