$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV No Accident Sunroof Heated Seats Push Start
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
40,654KM
Used
- Stock #: 11961
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP1JY305939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,654 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2018 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This low mileage sedan has just 40,654 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P205/55R16 AS
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Sunroof
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Cloth Seats
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BACK UP CAMERA
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
