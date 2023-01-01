2020 Hyundai Tucson

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 8 2 6 K M Used

12271F VIN: KM8J3CA40LU250734

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,826 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Leather Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment Analog Appearance Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.648 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Steering 62 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: hood insulator Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

