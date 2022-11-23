Menu
2021 Chevrolet Spark

8,488 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

1LT CVT ONE OWNER, 1LT, FUEL EFFICENT, FUN TO DRIVE, SURPRISINGLY SPACIOUS

Location

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

8,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9437289
  • Stock #: 746367AP
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA3MC746367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 8,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

