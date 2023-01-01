Menu
2021 Hyundai Sonata

82,000 KM

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

AUTOCITY

905-279-9990

2021 Hyundai Sonata

2021 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED

2021 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED

Location

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10614927
  • Stock #: 1276
  • VIN: 5NPEG4JAXMH119294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Price excludes tax and licensing. ADVERTISED PRICE IS FINANCE ONLY. CASH PRICE IS $2000 OVER FINANCE PRICE (safety included).  Financing options available including $0 DOWN! No hidden fees. CERTIFICATION: As per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $799 (STARTING PRICE). FINANCING AVAILABLE: Everybody Approved. We accept no credit, new credit, and bad credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Students! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Come in for a test drive today! For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-279-9990 or send us an e-mail at reception@auto9k.ca. You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

AUTOCITY

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

