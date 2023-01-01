$56,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-828-1600
2021 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9970076
- Stock #: 12948
- VIN: 1C6SRFDT8MN644268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12948
- Mileage 15,690 KM
Vehicle Description
LARAMIE PKG, QUAD CAB, 4x4, 5.7L HEMI, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, 20"" WHEELS, SPORT HOOD, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, PARK ASSIST, FULL POWER GROUP,D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, AIR COOLED / HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, SYEP BARS, TONNEAU, SPRAY ON BED LINER, TOW, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED W/BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.