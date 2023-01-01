Menu
2021 RAM 1500

15,690 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Laramie

2021 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

15,690KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9970076
  • Stock #: 12948
  • VIN: 1C6SRFDT8MN644268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12948
  • Mileage 15,690 KM

Vehicle Description

LARAMIE PKG, QUAD CAB, 4x4, 5.7L HEMI, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, 20"" WHEELS, SPORT HOOD, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, PARK ASSIST, FULL POWER GROUP,D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, AIR COOLED / HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, SYEP BARS, TONNEAU, SPRAY ON BED LINER, TOW, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED W/BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

