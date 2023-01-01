Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Prius

45,916 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Meadowvale Ford

1-888-833-5968

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Prius

2022 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Location

Meadowvale Ford

2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6

1-888-833-5968

  1. 9455755
  2. 9455755
  3. 9455755
  4. 9455755
  5. 9455755
  6. 9455755
  7. 9455755
  8. 9455755
  9. 9455755
  10. 9455755
  11. 9455755
  12. 9455755
  13. 9455755
  14. 9455755
  15. 9455755
  16. 9455755
  17. 9455755
  18. 9455755
  19. 9455755
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,916KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9455755
  • Stock #: N3209175
  • VIN: JTDKAMFP5N3209175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # N3209175
  • Mileage 45,916 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Meadowvale Ford

2022 Toyota Prius PR...
 45,916 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic SED...
 72,480 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 38,985 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email Meadowvale Ford

Meadowvale Ford

Meadowvale Ford

2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6

Call Dealer

1-888-833-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-833-5968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory