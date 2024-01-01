Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

129,522 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1713366123
  2. 1713366123
  3. 1713366123
  4. 1713366123
  5. 1713366123
  6. 1713366123
  7. 1713366123
  8. 1713366123
  9. 1713366123
  10. 1713366123
  11. 1713366123
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
129,522KM
Used
Fair Condition
VIN 2GCVKPEC0K1209239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 2711
  • Mileage 129,522 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 129,522 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fiesta Titanium for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2014 Ford Fiesta Titanium 70,969 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 GMC Acadia SLT 116,827 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500