2016 Hyundai Accent

77,625 KM

Details

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $119 B/W

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $119 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

77,625KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9549745
  Stock #: OB0260A
  VIN: KMHCT4AE3GU988427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,625 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $14934 - Our Price is just $14499!

This Hyundai Accent offers excellent fuel economy, relaxing ride quality and surprisingly generous space. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage sedan has just 77,625 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Accent's trim level is GL. Upgrade to this Accent GL and youll be treated to a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $118.91 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

