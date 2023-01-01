$14,499+ tax & licensing
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $119 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
77,625KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9549745
- Stock #: OB0260A
- VIN: KMHCT4AE3GU988427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,625 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $14934 - Our Price is just $14499!
This Hyundai Accent offers excellent fuel economy, relaxing ride quality and surprisingly generous space. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage sedan has just 77,625 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Accent's trim level is GL. Upgrade to this Accent GL and youll be treated to a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $118.91 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3