***A car you can call new! This Beautiful Kia is a certified pre-owned.*** 135 Point Vehicle Inspection, 30 Day / 2000 KM Exchange Policy, Free 90 Days XM Trial. Recent Graduates can receive an additional $500 bonus towards their Kia Certified pre owned vehicle. (conditions apply please see dealer)

2020 Kia Forte

22,700 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

22,700KM
Used
VIN 3KPF54AD4LE254097

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2009
  • Mileage 22,700 KM

Vehicle Description

***A car you can call new! This Beautiful Kia is a certified pre-owned.*** 135 Point Vehicle Inspection, 30 Day / 2000 KM Exchange Policy, Free 90 Days XM Trial. Recent Graduates can receive an additional $500 bonus towards their Kia Certified pre owned vehicle. (conditions apply please see dealer)

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

AM/FM Radio

Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Fuel economy highway: 5.9L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
GVWR: 1,720kg (3,792lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Rear headroom: 952mm (37.5)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3)
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Passenger volume: 2,718L (96.0 cu.ft.)
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Rear legroom: 906mm (35.7)
Front headroom: 985mm (38.8)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) warning
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Front hiproom: 1,346mm (53.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,298mm (51.1)
Fuel economy combined: 7.0L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,425mm (56.1)
Exterior length: 4,640mm (182.7)
Curb weight: 1,319kg (2,908lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 434 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 434 L (15 cu.ft.)

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

2020 Kia Forte