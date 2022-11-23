2008 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,950 + taxes & licensing 2 1 8 , 2 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9437388

9437388 Stock #: P4435A

P4435A VIN: 1FTPW14V18FA53789

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 218,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.