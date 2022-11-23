Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-150

218,200 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 139" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 139" XLT

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

  1. 1672353659
  2. 1672353659
  3. 1672353659
  4. 1672353659
  5. 1672353657
  6. 1672353659
  7. 1672353659
  8. 1672353658
  9. 1672353657
  10. 1672353658
  11. 1672353658
  12. 1672353658
  13. 1672353658
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

218,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9437388
  • Stock #: P4435A
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V18FA53789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. 

We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. 

Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. 

When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice.   

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards …   

Car Proof report When it comes to making your purchase, 

we give you the best price up front so there are no stressful back-and-forth negotiations. 

With no hidden fees, the sticker price is what you pay, just add HST and licensing. 

If you need financing we can help. We offer many financing options. 

Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. 

Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. 

Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, 

minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. 

Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified. 

No hidden fees. All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bakers Auto Sales

2012 Ford Escape FWD...
 116,390 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Compass 4W...
 137,515 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda Tribute A...
 128,400 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-853-XXXX

(click to show)

905-853-6162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory