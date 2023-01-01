Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Volkswagen Jetta SEL</p><p>Standard transmission, 2.5L</p><p>Fender sound system, Leather heated seats, sunroof, navigation, back up camera.</p>

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

256,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr Man SEL w/Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr Man SEL w/Nav

Location

MMC Auto

202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-895-8464

  1. 1703953980
  2. 1703953980
  3. 1703953980
  4. 1703953980
  5. 1703953980
  6. 1703953980
  7. 1703953980
  8. 1703953980
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
256,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 3VWGX7AJ6DM368354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Volkswagen Jetta SEL

Standard transmission, 2.5L

Fender sound system, Leather heated seats, sunroof, navigation, back up camera.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MMC Auto

Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Man SEL w/Nav for sale in Newmarket, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Man SEL w/Nav 256,000 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent FWD 4dr for sale in Newmarket, ON
2008 Pontiac Torrent FWD 4dr 224,000 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr Limited Edition for sale in Newmarket, ON
2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr Limited Edition 155,000 MI $3,450 + tax & lic

Email MMC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MMC Auto

MMC Auto

202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-895-XXXX

(click to show)

905-895-8464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

MMC Auto

905-895-8464

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta