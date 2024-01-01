$19,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Bluetooth
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$19,997
+ taxes & licensing
122,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBS3GW128595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!
Car Connection says the 2016 Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2016 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 122,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with the off-road-ready Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes with aluminum wheels with off-road tires, 4-wheel drive, off-road suspension, skid plates, air conditioning, cloth seats with red stitching, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth and 6-speaker audio, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBS3GW128595.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.64 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
2016 Jeep Cherokee