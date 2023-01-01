$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Bluetooth
83,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9562195
- Stock #: 22989A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS7GW353067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,254 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
According to Edmunds, the Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2016 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 83,254 kms. It's rhino clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with the off-road-ready Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes with aluminum wheels with off-road tires, 4-wheel drive, off-road suspension, skid plates, air conditioning, cloth seats with red stitching, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth and 6-speaker audio, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBS7GW353067.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
