2019 Honda Civic

85,190 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

LX BLUETOOTH. A/C. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

85,190KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475781
  • Stock #: 230619
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F57KH043864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230619
  • Mileage 85,190 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH. A/C. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

