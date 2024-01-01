$20,899+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Impreza
5-dr Sport Eyesight AT - Sunroof
2019 Subaru Impreza
5-dr Sport Eyesight AT - Sunroof
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$20,899
+ taxes & licensing
87,700KM
Used
VIN 4S3GTAG64K3743560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5119A141
- Mileage 87,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
For a ride as unique and stylish as yourself, look no further than the 2019 Subaru Impreza. This 2019 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Subaru drivers a distinct breed of people. The 2019 Subaru Impreza is a tribute to you. With a unique blend of style, versatility, capability, and technology that goes afar and above the competition, you'll be driving a car that defines your space in a world of sameness. Make the most of every day with this 2019 Subaru Impreza.This wagon has 87,700 kms. It's magnetite grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Impreza's trim level is 5-dr Sport Eyesight AT. This Impreza Sport upgrades to an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. For even more luxury, it packs in a sunroof, heated seats, a power driver's seat, dual zone automatic climate control, automatic headlights, and a leather steering wheel. For the ultimate in safety, this Impreza includes Subaru's patented EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Led Headlights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $140.71 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
High Beam Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
2019 Subaru Impreza