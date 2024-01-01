$61,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT - Aluminum Wheels
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$61,999
+ taxes & licensing
34,400KM
Used
VIN 1GC1YNE79MF317312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,400 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT combines robust performance with refined comfort, offering a versatile and dependable pickup truck experience for drivers seeking power and sophistication.
Inside, the Silverado 2500HD LT boasts a spacious and well-appointed cabin, featuring premium materials and advanced technology. With seating for up to five occupants and ample storage options, this truck ensures comfort and convenience on every journey.
Powered by a potent engine, the Silverado 2500HD LT delivers impressive towing capability and responsive performance, making it suitable for a wide range of tasks. Whether hauling heavy loads or cruising the highways, this truck offers a smooth and confident ride, enhanced by advanced safety features for added peace of mind.
Externally, the Silverado 2500HD LT showcases a bold and commanding presence, reflecting its rugged capabilities and timeless design. With its combination of performance and comfort, the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT stands as a symbol of strength and reliability on Canadian roads.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
Email Subaru of North Bay
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$61,999
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500