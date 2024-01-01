Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

34,400 KM

$61,999

+ tax & licensing
HD LT - Aluminum Wheels

HD LT - Aluminum Wheels

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT - Aluminum Wheels

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

34,400KM
Used
VIN 1GC1YNE79MF317312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,400 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT combines robust performance with refined comfort, offering a versatile and dependable pickup truck experience for drivers seeking power and sophistication.

Inside, the Silverado 2500HD LT boasts a spacious and well-appointed cabin, featuring premium materials and advanced technology. With seating for up to five occupants and ample storage options, this truck ensures comfort and convenience on every journey.

Powered by a potent engine, the Silverado 2500HD LT delivers impressive towing capability and responsive performance, making it suitable for a wide range of tasks. Whether hauling heavy loads or cruising the highways, this truck offers a smooth and confident ride, enhanced by advanced safety features for added peace of mind.

Externally, the Silverado 2500HD LT showcases a bold and commanding presence, reflecting its rugged capabilities and timeless design. With its combination of performance and comfort, the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT stands as a symbol of strength and reliability on Canadian roads.

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology

Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of North Bay

888-513-5338

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500