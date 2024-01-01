$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
TRAIL BOSS CUSTOM
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
TRAIL BOSS CUSTOM
Location
Tri-Town Toyota
998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0
705-647-5959
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DESERT SAND
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 27,535 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chevrolet Crew Trail Boss custom , 1 Owner , No accidents , Running Boards , Tri Fold Soft Tonneau Cover , Block heater , 5.3 LV8 , 10 speed Automatic , 18" Black Chevy Alloy Wheels with upgraded LT Goodyear Wranglers , Trailering Package plus more
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Powertrain
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tri-Town Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tri-Town Toyota
Tri-Town Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-647-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-647-5959