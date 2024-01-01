2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<p>2022 Chevrolet Crew Trail Boss custom , 1 Owner , No accidents , Running Boards , Tri Fold Soft Tonneau Cover , Block heater , 5.3 LV8 , 10 speed Automatic , 18 Black Chevy Alloy Wheels with upgraded LT Goodyear Wranglers , Trailering Package plus more </p>

27,535 KM

Details Description Features

TRAIL BOSS CUSTOM

Location

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

705-647-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

27,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPDCEDXNG680315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DESERT SAND
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 27,535 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Chevrolet Crew Trail Boss custom , 1 Owner , No accidents , Running Boards , Tri Fold Soft Tonneau Cover , Block heater , 5.3 LV8 , 10 speed Automatic , 18" Black Chevy Alloy Wheels with upgraded LT Goodyear Wranglers , Trailering Package plus more 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0
