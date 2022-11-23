Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

217,229 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

217,229KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9410164
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FB4AT204897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,229 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2010 Dodge Journey, a Great Choice for an Economical SUV !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2010 Dodge Journey comes with a 2.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 173 HORSEPOWER.

 

Well reviewed:  "When it was new, the Journey cost less than many competing crossovers, it had good fuel economy and reviewers appreciated its versatile interior,"  (cars.usnews.com).

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

TWO SETS OF RIMS/TIRES !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

217,229 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

