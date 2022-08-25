Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

326,700 KM

Details

$6,499

$6,499 + tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Car Sales

647-981-0441

LX

LX

Location

Kaizen Car Sales

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9003127
  Stock #: 332
  VIN: 5J6RE4H30AL816120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 326,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda CR-V All Wheel Drive, no accidents, in great shape vehicle comes certified at this price, runs and drives great!

 

carfax report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RJIS+WHPTXfya2dNqMNB7gSjpQouzdkd

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
CD Player

