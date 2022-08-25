$6,499+ tax & licensing
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
326,700KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9003127
- Stock #: 332
- VIN: 5J6RE4H30AL816120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 326,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Honda CR-V All Wheel Drive, no accidents, in great shape vehicle comes certified at this price, runs and drives great!
carfax report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RJIS+WHPTXfya2dNqMNB7gSjpQouzdkd
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
CD Player
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4