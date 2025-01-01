$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Honda Civic
LX
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,450KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F41CH048831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,450 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Civic with low Kilometers, car comes certified with safety, features remote starter, bluetooth, power windows locks and doors, extra set of winter tires.
Price is plus HST and Licensing.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kaizen Rent A Car
2012 Honda Civic LX 166,450 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey 4DR WGN SE 271,366 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Email Kaizen Rent A Car
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-981-XXXX(click to show)
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kaizen Rent A Car
647-981-0441
2012 Honda Civic