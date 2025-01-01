Menu
<p>2012 Honda Civic with low Kilometers, car comes certified with safety, features remote starter, bluetooth, power windows locks and doors, extra set of winter tires.<br /><br />Price is plus HST and Licensing.</p>

2012 Honda Civic

166,450 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

LX

12517699

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,450KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F41CH048831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,450 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Civic with low Kilometers, car comes certified with safety, features remote starter, bluetooth, power windows locks and doors, extra set of winter tires.

Price is plus HST and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kaizen Rent A Car

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Rent A Car

647-981-0441

2012 Honda Civic