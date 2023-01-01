Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

194,000 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9450502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 HYUNDAI SONATA

 

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INK.

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

 

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

 

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

 

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

 

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

 

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Newmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Welland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitby, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #Trenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

