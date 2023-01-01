Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

151,571 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

  1. 1685205576
  2. 1685205585
  3. 1685205593
  4. 1685205602
  5. 1685205610
  6. 1685205618
  7. 1685205628
  8. 1685205636
  9. 1685205641
  10. 1685205648
  11. 1685205653
  12. 1685205658
  13. 1685205662
  14. 1685205667
  15. 1685205672
  16. 1685205678
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
151,571KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9999926
  • VIN: JM1BL1N31D1802548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,571 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MazdaSpeed3, a Great Choice for a Spirited Manual Hatchback !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 MazdaSpeed3 comes with a 2.3 LITRE 4 CYLINDER TURBO MOTOR that puts out 263 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes HEATED SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING BOSE STEREO SYSTEM !

 

Well reviewed: "...the 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 continues to offer invigorating performance, sharp handling and impressive practicality at a budget price," (edumunds.com).

 

"The 2013 Mazdaspeed3 is still an amazing car. The power is good and available at a nice midpoint of the power band, where it can be easily accessed. The front-wheel-drive platform encourages good, fundamental driving techniques to maximize your traction and speed. Fortunately, the 'Speed3 offers fantastic feedback through all of its driver contact points (steering wheel, pedals, and the seat of your pants)," (cnet.com).

 

"At the end of the day, the Mazdaspeed3 is an absolute joy to drive and makes me, the driver, feel awesome when everything comes together," (cnet.com).

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2013 Mazda MAZDA3
151,571 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 127,257 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 28,350 KM
$99,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory