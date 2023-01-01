$14,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9999926
- VIN: JM1BL1N31D1802548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,571 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 MazdaSpeed3, a Great Choice for a Spirited Manual Hatchback !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 MazdaSpeed3 comes with a 2.3 LITRE 4 CYLINDER TURBO MOTOR that puts out 263 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes HEATED SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING BOSE STEREO SYSTEM !
Well reviewed: "...the 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 continues to offer invigorating performance, sharp handling and impressive practicality at a budget price," (edumunds.com).
"The 2013 Mazdaspeed3 is still an amazing car. The power is good and available at a nice midpoint of the power band, where it can be easily accessed. The front-wheel-drive platform encourages good, fundamental driving techniques to maximize your traction and speed. Fortunately, the 'Speed3 offers fantastic feedback through all of its driver contact points (steering wheel, pedals, and the seat of your pants)," (cnet.com).
"At the end of the day, the Mazdaspeed3 is an absolute joy to drive and makes me, the driver, feel awesome when everything comes together," (cnet.com).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
