$15,480+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,480
+ taxes & licensing
AutoPluto
888-507-5798
2014 Honda Civic
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
$15,480
+ taxes & licensing
150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9564469
- Stock #: 154031
- VIN: 2HGFB2F50EH044667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 154031
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoPluto
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6