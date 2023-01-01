Menu
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

136,902 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

S AUT0 AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF H/SEATS BLUETOOTH

S AUT0 AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF H/SEATS BLUETOOTH

Location

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

136,902KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9547204
  • Stock #: 8279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,902 KM

Vehicle Description

LEASED IN 2013 AND SERVICED IN 2015-2016 ND 2017 IN A MINI STORE...........HATCHBACK............AUTOMATIC.......AWD.........LEATHER INT...........PANORAMIC ROOF......A/C...........CRUISE CONTROL.........BLUETOOTH..........HEATED SEATS.............TPMS SYSTEM.......ALLOY WHEELS...........KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Proximity Key

