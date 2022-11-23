$24,895+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9416215
- Stock #: 5003 -17
- VIN: 1C6RR7NM3ES279318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie Eco Diesel 4WD - Crew Cab, ALPINE Sound, Navigation, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Power Heated & Vented Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Trailer Brake, Push Start, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, USB, and Much More. Odometer: 189,000 KM
We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Call Us: (416) 766-6226
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm
Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday : 11am - 4pm
Vehicle Features
