2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

157,000 KM

$42,895

+ tax & licensing
S550 4MATIC LWB - NO ACCIDENT|AMG|BURMESTER|CAMERA

S550 4MATIC LWB - NO ACCIDENT|AMG|BURMESTER|CAMERA

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$42,895

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9328507
  • Stock #: 4847-61
  • VIN: WDDUG8FB7FA137868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC LWB - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - AMG Package, Massage Seats, Dynamic Multicontour Seats, Seat Heating Balance, Ambient Lighting, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 View Camera, Burmester Sound System, Collision Prevention Assist, Attention Assist, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels, USB, AUX, and More. Odometer: 157,000 KM.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours: 

Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday :  11am - 4pm

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $595 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal.

Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. 

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees.

We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

