2016 Honda Accord

127,827 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Sport AUTO LEATHER P/SUNROOF B/CAMERA H/SEATS A/C

2016 Honda Accord

Sport AUTO LEATHER P/SUNROOF B/CAMERA H/SEATS A/C

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

127,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803998
  • Stock #: 8511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 8511
  • Mileage 127,827 KM

Vehicle Description

LEASED IN 2015 AND SERVICED IN 2017 AND 2018 IN A HONDA STORE..........AUTOMATIC.....LEATHER IN......POWER SUNROOF A/C...........BACK UP CAMERA............BLIND SPOT CAMERA...............CRUISE CONTROL...............HEATED SEATS................BLUETOOTH..........    PUSH START........FOG LIGHTS........19 INCHES ALLOY WHEELS.......POWER SEAT.........TPMS SYSTEM........KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE.......


**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**................NO CREDIT..........NEW TO THE COUNTRY............BANKRUPTCY............COLLECTIONS.............CONSUMER PROPOSAL............YOU DONT NEED GOOD CREDIT TO FINANCE A VEHICLE.............BAD CREDIT IS USUALLY GOOD ENOUGH............GIVE OUR FINANCE AND CREDIT EXPERTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO GET YOU APPROVED AND START REBUILDING CREDIT AT A FAIR RATE.....................100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED..................FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)*............APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.............FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........




..........................OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!.........................HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION..........................WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT  nexcar.ca



WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!!




PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener....................

.

VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA




PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME, JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS:
 

A- Chose your vehicle
 

B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or Call 416-633-8188

C- Apply for financing ( If you need )

.D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY, ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

