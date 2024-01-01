2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Menu
FINISHED IN OBSIDIAN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER,NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND,  CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, EQUIPPED WITH MASSAGING SEATS, REAR  HEATED SEATS,HEATED SEATS/ COOLED SEATS, HARMAN KARDON SOUND, ,REAR-END COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM,ACTIVE  BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED SEATS,ROLLER BLIND, ELECTRIC, FOR REAR WINDOW, DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS,GLASS ROOF, PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STEERING. COL., MIRROR),WELL SERVICED VEHICLE,DRIVING PACKAGE,AUTONOMOUS INT.18 AMG SPOKED WHEELS WITH MIXED TIRES,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT, CRUISE CONT. PLUS (DISTRONIC PLUS),KEYLESS - GO,AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION,AMG SPORTS PACKAGE,HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DYNAMICS SEAT,FRONT LEFT AND RIGHT,REAR SEAT BENCH HEATING LEFT AND RIGHT,ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST BOSE SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE

77,585 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
77,585KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDLJ9BB7GA172016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 77,585 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN OBSIDIAN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER,NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND,  CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, EQUIPPED WITH MASSAGING SEATS, REAR  HEATED SEATS,HEATED SEATS/ COOLED SEATS, HARMAN KARDON SOUND, ,REAR-END COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM,ACTIVE  BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED SEATS,ROLLER BLIND, ELECTRIC, FOR REAR WINDOW, DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS,GLASS ROOF, PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STEERING. COL., MIRROR),WELL SERVICED VEHICLE,DRIVING PACKAGE,AUTONOMOUS INT.18" AMG SPOKED WHEELS WITH MIXED TIRES,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT, CRUISE CONT. PLUS (DISTRONIC PLUS),KEYLESS - GO,AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION,AMG SPORTS PACKAGE,HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DYNAMICS SEAT,FRONT LEFT AND RIGHT,REAR SEAT BENCH HEATING LEFT AND RIGHT,ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST BOSE SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE 

PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

