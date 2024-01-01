Menu
<p>ACCIDENT FREE LOW MILEAGE 2016 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD FOR SALE!! CLEAN CAR NO RUST, DRIVES GREAT AND HAS QUITE A FEW FEATURES! 18 ALLOY RIMS WITH GOOD ALL SEASON RUBBER, ECONOMICAL GAS SAVING 4CYL ENGINE, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, AWD DIFFERENTIAL LOCK, BLUETOOTH AND AUXILIARY CAPABILITIES! THE ROGUE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $13,499 + TAX 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4</p>

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

136,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV1GC769771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

