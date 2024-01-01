$13,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD 4dr SUV
Location
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,800 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE LOW MILEAGE 2016 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD FOR SALE!! CLEAN CAR NO RUST, DRIVES GREAT AND HAS QUITE A FEW FEATURES! 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH GOOD ALL SEASON RUBBER, ECONOMICAL GAS SAVING 4CYL ENGINE, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, AWD DIFFERENTIAL LOCK, BLUETOOTH AND AUXILIARY CAPABILITIES! THE ROGUE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $13,499 + TAX 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4
Vehicle Features
